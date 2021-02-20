Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.19-6.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.11 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.67-1.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $110.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

