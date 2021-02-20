InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) PT Raised to $123.00 at B. Riley

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.15 on Friday. InterDigital has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1,251.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $7,547,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

