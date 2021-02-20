Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 49,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $203.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

