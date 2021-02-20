Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 246 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $422,799,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $204.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

