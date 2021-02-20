First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 4.43% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $77.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $78.24.

