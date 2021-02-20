Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $56,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

