Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $47,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 653.2% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 97,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,790,000 after buying an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $8,723,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU opened at $332.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.01. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

