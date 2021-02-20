Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Increased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.43% of Watts Water Technologies worth $58,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 86.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.83. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

