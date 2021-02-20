Sei Investments Co. Sells 40,299 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $52,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $120.98. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

