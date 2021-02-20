Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allegion fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.4% and 5.3%, respectively. The company is well poised to benefit from strength in the electronic products business, along with product development and a large customer base in the long term. The company’s several cost-control measures, along with pricing and productivity actions, are likely to boost margins. Its shareholder-friendly policies are expected to work in its favor. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Low demand environment, on account of the pandemic, and weakness across non-residential markets are concerns. Also, owing to international exposure, the company’s overseas business is exposed to forex woes. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability.”

Get Allegion alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $109.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $131.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 122,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.