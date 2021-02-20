Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $435.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 435 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.42), with a volume of 2950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The stock has a market cap of £11.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90.

Get Caffyns alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.