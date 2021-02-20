Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.