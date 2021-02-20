Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities upgraded Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NTOIY opened at $33.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.