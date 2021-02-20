Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLGNF stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.