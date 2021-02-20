Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.00

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 2546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.