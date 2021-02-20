NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 13.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT)’s share price fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40. 2,464,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,167,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.24 million and a PE ratio of -197.50.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

