Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.28. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 107,895 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Get Advaxis alerts:

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADXS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.