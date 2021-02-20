Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.38% of Cognex worth $53,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 111.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $87.43 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

