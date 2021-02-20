L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $3.00. L Brands posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.84.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $50.33 on Monday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $237,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $65,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

