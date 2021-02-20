Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,875 shares of company stock worth $1,533,783. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,103.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

AKTS stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $671.08 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.