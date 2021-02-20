Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 315,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after buying an additional 233,950 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 885.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 616,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,690. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $82.17 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

