Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 59 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $680.22 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $716.87 and a 200-day moving average of $744.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

