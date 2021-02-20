Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $64,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 42,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $354.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.