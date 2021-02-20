-$0.32 EPS Expected for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock worth $5,790,612. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.