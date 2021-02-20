MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

MX stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $713.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Springowl Associates LLC lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 90,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

