Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $240.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $467.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of -556.32 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.13.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 11,890 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total value of $3,233,366.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 838,954 shares of company stock valued at $299,644,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

