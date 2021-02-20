Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells $3,092,250.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $3,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $326.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

