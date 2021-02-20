Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director Sells $3,092,250.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $3,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $326.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.
IMMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
Immersion Company Profile
Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.
