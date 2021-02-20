AGF Investments LLC Buys Shares of 15,398 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 81,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

CPB stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

