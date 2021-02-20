Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $4,716,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $113.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $713,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at $2,462,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Schrödinger by 54.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

