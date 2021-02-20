Mfn Partners, Lp Sells 4,100,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $45,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

