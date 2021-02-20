Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long Sells 97,249 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66.

NYSE ARW opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after buying an additional 849,525 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after acquiring an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

