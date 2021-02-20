Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

