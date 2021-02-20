Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 619.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $171.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.50. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

