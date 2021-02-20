Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIX)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

HIX stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

