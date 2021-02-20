Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of WEA stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
