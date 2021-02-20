Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of PAI opened at $15.54 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
