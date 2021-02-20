Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of PAI opened at $15.54 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.