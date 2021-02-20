Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $83,134.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $355,804. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

