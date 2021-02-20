Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.65-1.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.90 EPS.

B opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

