New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

