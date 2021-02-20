Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.48 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.18%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

