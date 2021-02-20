Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $82.61 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,984,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,728,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

