Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€199.00” Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €181.75 ($213.82).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €170.54 ($200.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €174.40 ($205.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €156.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €145.45.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

