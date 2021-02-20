Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Globant updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.79 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.20 EPS.

GLOB opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

