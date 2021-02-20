Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given a C$1.90 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$1.90 price target on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
FOM stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.92 million and a PE ratio of -111.25.
Foran Mining Company Profile
