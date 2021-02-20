Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Given a C$1.90 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$1.90 price target on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

FOM stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.92 million and a PE ratio of -111.25.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that comprises 38 claims covering an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.