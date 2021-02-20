AGF Investments Inc. Buys 109 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $550.21 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $543.46 and its 200-day moving average is $524.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,439.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

