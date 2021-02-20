Simmons Bank Has $386,000 Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 157,717 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of FLIR opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

