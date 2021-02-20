Simmons Bank Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,738,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 144,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

