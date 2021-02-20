Simmons Bank Cuts Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Lazard were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

