Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

PHT opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.