17,700 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 808.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

