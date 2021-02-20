Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $37.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.76. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

